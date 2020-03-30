Global  

"Devastated" Kelly Ripa Mourns Death of All My Children Co-Star John Callahan

E! Online Monday, 30 March 2020 ()
Kelly Ripa is mourning the loss of a beloved co-star. On Saturday, former All My Children star John Callahan died at 66 years old. "We're devastated to share that John Callahan...
News video: Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66

Soap Opera Star John Callahan Dies at 66 00:53

 Former ‘All My Children; star John Callahan has died. His representative tells USA Today that his passing comes after he suffered a stroke. He was 66 years old.

