Paul Chuckle 'on the Mend' After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 31 March 2020 ()
Urging fans to follow guidelines and 'stay inside', the Chuckle Brothers star reveals that he has been battling a mild form of COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks.
