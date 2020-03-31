Global  

‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Writer’s Family Shares Harrowing Story of Alan Merrill’s Coronavirus Death

Tuesday, 31 March 2020
Alan Merrill, co-writer and singer of the original version of "I Love Rock 'N' Roll," died over the weekend at age 69 from COVID-19. After the news broke, Merrill's wife Joanna Lisanti took to Facebook to share the devastating details of the events leading up to his death at an NYC hospital, shedding light on…
News video: Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis

Rock Star Alan Merrill Of 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' Fame Dies After Covid-19 Diagnosis 00:32

 Musician, Alan Merrill, who wrote and recorded the original version of "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," died on Sunday. According to CNN, the 69-year old rock star died in New York after being diagnosed with coronavirus. Merrill enjoyed fame in Japan in the 1970s and wrote and recorded the anthem "I Love Rock...

badre_zouiri

badre zouiri ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Writer’s Family Shares Harrowing Story of Alan Merrill’s Coronavirus Death https://t.co/yRTCmxeoAI 6 seconds ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Writer’s Family Shares Harrowing Story of Alan Merrill’s Coronavirus Death… https://t.co/0i99an0AWg 4 minutes ago

ZestRadioShow

Zest Radio Show RT @TheGarofaholic: The Coronavrius has taken NYC's Alan Merrill, member of The Arrows and writer of "I Love Rock And Roll". 2 hours ago

jimilalumia

jimi lalumia Joan Jett Pays Tribute To ‘I Love ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll’ Writer Alan Merrill, 69, After He Sadly Dies From Coronavirus… https://t.co/OcaMjj1SpP 3 hours ago

Ludovicaa

Ludo @DamonSuede Actually Alan was the ONLY writer of I Love Rock N Roll . Hooker was allowed a share in settlement of a personal debt 3 hours ago

harleesuperstar

🔪vladimir ⛺️🍑 poutine🔪 @joanjett Today we heard about the loss of a close family friend due to #coronavirus. #AlanMerrill (of #TheArrows)… https://t.co/MmBRj3TcdH 3 hours ago

bugsburnett

Richard Burnett RT @wfaa: Alan Merrill helped write the song that became a signature hit for Joan Jett. https://t.co/jCWwUTvIVK 3 hours ago

StillCass_

stillcass_ RT @thisisthebronx: Bronx-native Alan Merrill, who co-wrote the original version of “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” with his band The Arrows in 1975… 4 hours ago

