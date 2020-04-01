Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 400K to New York hospitals

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has donated USD 400,000 to New York hospitals to aid the battle against the pandemic. According to TMZ, Reynolds and Lively, made personal USD 100K donations to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst. As the infection rate ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this Arindom Das RT @enews: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/Knb6c37tqX 40 seconds ago jeremy rice Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $1M to Food Banks Amid Pandemic https://t.co/UVfgqoxGWf via @YouTube 14 minutes ago Pearls Entertainment Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Whether He’s Ever Watched Blake Lively on Gossip Girl https://t.co/VkOVYc8TnC https://t.co/EwEZEVZlTu 22 minutes ago Zexdout RT @Justlove3332: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $400k to NY hospitals. So cool. Thank you for your kindess and generosity. :) 22 minutes ago kbcchanneltv Ryan Reynolds On Whether He Ever Watched Blake Lively on GG https://t.co/9RUY11A6Av 24 minutes ago 𝑃𝑎𝑚🌿 I hate when big accounts don't follow you back. Like calm down, you're not Ryan Reynolds or Blake Lively 33 minutes ago KingQueen Lai❄️ RT @NYDailyNews: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively personally reached out to four of New York state’s hardest-hit hospitals to gift them $100,… 1 hour ago URBANTIAN™ Ryan Reynolds On Whether He Ever Watched Blake Lively on GG - E! Online https://t.co/tCP9T9P3Rd https://t.co/JoOocLFVnb 1 hour ago