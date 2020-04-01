Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 400K to New York hospitals

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 400K to New York hospitals

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Amid growing coronavirus concerns, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has donated USD 400,000 to New York hospitals to aid the battle against the pandemic. According to TMZ, Reynolds and Lively, made personal USD 100K donations to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst.

As the infection rate...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate a further $400,000 amid coronavirus pandemic 00:42

 Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $400,000 dollars to four New York hospitals dealing with the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Das_Arindom

Arindom Das RT @enews: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus https://t.co/Knb6c37tqX 40 seconds ago

jeremyrice13

jeremy rice Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $1M to Food Banks Amid Pandemic https://t.co/UVfgqoxGWf via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

pearlsent20

Pearls Entertainment Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals Whether He’s Ever Watched Blake Lively on Gossip Girl https://t.co/VkOVYc8TnC https://t.co/EwEZEVZlTu 22 minutes ago

Zexdout

Zexdout RT @Justlove3332: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donate $400k to NY hospitals. So cool. Thank you for your kindess and generosity. :) 22 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Ryan Reynolds On Whether He Ever Watched Blake Lively on GG https://t.co/9RUY11A6Av 24 minutes ago

jaileysjournal

𝑃𝑎𝑚🌿 I hate when big accounts don't follow you back. Like calm down, you're not Ryan Reynolds or Blake Lively 33 minutes ago

_FritoLai

KingQueen Lai❄️ RT @NYDailyNews: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively personally reached out to four of New York state’s hardest-hit hospitals to gift them $100,… 1 hour ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Ryan Reynolds On Whether He Ever Watched Blake Lively on GG - E! Online https://t.co/tCP9T9P3Rd https://t.co/JoOocLFVnb 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.