Sean Hannity put politics aside for several seconds when he wished CNN anchor Chris Cuomo prayers for his recovery from the coronavirus, and only took a minor detour to slam Cuomo's brother as an incompetent ingrate.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Lee Hawthorne https://t.co/lvBLkSRd0b @seanhannity and @FoxNews seem to forget that @realDonaldTrump called the virus a Democrat… https://t.co/E1foX0JETg 10 hours ago Bishop Sean Hannity: Prayers for Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Recovery #SmartNews https://t.co/SvjzHrSd7z 14 hours ago [email protected] RT @Mediaite: Nice Time: Sean Hannity Offers ‘Prayers’ for Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Recovery Despite His Ungrateful Brother Andrew https:/… 16 hours ago Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher Nice Time: Sean Hannity Offers 'Prayers' for Chris Cuomo's Coronavirus Recovery Despite His Ungrateful Brother Andr… https://t.co/visVvoMRrO 20 hours ago Mediaite Nice Time: Sean Hannity Offers ‘Prayers’ for Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Recovery Despite His Ungrateful Brother Andr… https://t.co/zAc6W1dfcO 20 hours ago king of memes @PoliticusSarah Plugging sean hannity’s sponsor at a time of crisis. Nice. 2 days ago SaulStradlin @DavidCayJ @FoxNews @GOP Fascists gonna fascist,historians will look back on this time and see the cancer faux news… https://t.co/AO4BSLODJh 3 days ago