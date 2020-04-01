Global  

Nice Time: Sean Hannity Offers ‘Prayers’ for Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Recovery Despite His Ungrateful Brother Andrew

Mediaite Wednesday, 1 April 2020 ()
Sean Hannity put politics aside for several seconds when he wished CNN anchor Chris Cuomo prayers for his recovery from the coronavirus, and only took a minor detour to slam Cuomo's brother as an incompetent ingrate.
News video: Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message

Chris Cuomo’s Coronavirus Message 01:18

 CNN’s Chris Cuomo returned to the airwaves after announcing that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

