Nicole Richie Channels Her Inner Trap Queen In New NIKKI FRE$H Series Trailer

Thursday, 2 April 2020
Nicole Richie Channels Her Inner Trap Queen In New NIKKI FRE$H Series TrailerReality TV star Nicole Richie is out here trying to provide content for people in quarantine. The high-profile entertainer is gearing up to touch the rap game with her new “Nikki Fre$h” series. Big Facts This week, the must-see trailer premiered online. It features Nicole channeling her inner hip-hop side and interacting with a slew […]

Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Nikki Fre$h trailer

Nikki Fre$h trailer 01:21

 Nikki Fre$h - Official Trailer - Quibi Lettuce take some thyme to rejoice. #NikkiFresh is coming to Quibi April 6.

