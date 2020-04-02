Thursday, 2 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Reality TV star Nicole Richie is out here trying to provide content for people in quarantine. The high-profile entertainer is gearing up to touch the rap game with her new “Nikki Fre$h” series. Big Facts This week, the must-see trailer premiered online. It features Nicole channeling her inner hip-hop side and interacting with a slew […]



The post Nicole Richie Channels Her Inner Trap Queen In New NIKKI FRE$H Series Trailer appeared first on . Reality TV star Nicole Richie is out here trying to provide content for people in quarantine. The high-profile entertainer is gearing up to touch the rap game with her new “Nikki Fre$h” series. Big Facts This week, the must-see trailer premiered online. It features Nicole channeling her inner hip-hop side and interacting with a slew […]The post Nicole Richie Channels Her Inner Trap Queen In New NIKKI FRE$H Series Trailer appeared first on . 👓 View full article

