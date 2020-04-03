Don Lemon Brutally Outlines Trump’s Failures During Coronavirus: ‘America Needs Leadership’

Global  

CNN's Don Lemon opened the 10 PM hour of his show Thursday with a clinical yet brutal takedown of what he argued was President Donald Trump's clearly failed leadership in the run-up and during the current coronavirus pandemic that, according to the White House's task force, will cost between 100k and 240k American lives at best.
News video: America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say

America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say 01:09

 America Couldn't Handle China's Methods to Defeat COVID-19, Experts Say Chinese officials and public health experts say that even if President Donald Trump would enact strict testing and lockdowns, it would not be enough to stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States. Local authorities...

