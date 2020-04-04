Global  

Katy Perry Reveals She & Orlando Bloom Are Expecting a Girl!

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Katy Perry is pregnant with a baby girl! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge took to Instagram on Friday night (April 3) to announce that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a girl. Katy posted a photo of Orlando‘s face covered in a light pink frosting and it looks like they had a [...]
 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl together, the singer has revealed.

