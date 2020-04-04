Katy Perry Reveals She & Orlando Bloom Are Expecting a Girl!

Katy Perry is pregnant with a baby girl! The 35-year-old singer and American Idol judge took to Instagram on Friday night (April 3) to announce that she and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a girl. Katy posted a photo of Orlando‘s face covered in a light pink frosting and it looks like they had a [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Never Worn White RT @enews: Katy Perry Reveals the Sex of Her First Child With Orlando Bloom https://t.co/McGLipUMjB 25 seconds ago 🅹 RT @PopCrave: Katy Perry reveals that she and Orlando Bloom are expecting a girl. Congratulations, @katyperry! 🎉 👶 https://t.co/AWNZn9xzIE 37 seconds ago Never Worn White RT @ThePopHub: Katy Perry reveals the gender of her and Orlando Bloom’s soon to be born baby. 👶 https://t.co/7kYGZlj6MH 2 minutes ago ʇɹəqןɐ RT @JustJared: Katy Perry just revealed her baby's gender in the most adorable way (with help from Orlando Bloom!) https://t.co/67M3XIusTT 6 minutes ago Katycatson RT @DailyMailCeleb: Katy Perry reveals she's having A BABY GIRL https://t.co/nKKPtVUJKy 8 minutes ago im_ma_potato RT @hellomag: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reveal gender of their baby with sweet picture https://t.co/kXW3KcLQUx 11 minutes ago