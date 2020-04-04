Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bill Maher, 'World War Z' author agree China would 'shut down' coronavirus rumors

Bill Maher, 'World War Z' author agree China would 'shut down' coronavirus rumors

FOXNews.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
"Real Time" host Bill Maher raised questions about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to the "rumors" that the virus could have been developed in a Chinese laboratory. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus

World War II Vet Celebrates Both His 104th Birthday And Recovery From Coronavirus 00:37

 An Oregon man is celebrating both his 104th birthday *and* his recovery from COVID-19. William “Bill” Lapschies was one of the first residents to test positive for the virus at Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.