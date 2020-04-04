Global  

Of Bill Withers’ ‘Profound & Poetic’ Songs, This Was John Legend’s Favorite to Perform

Billboard.com Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Recalling that a cover of Bill Withers' "I Can't Write Left Handed" was one of his favorites to perform, John Legend shared with Billboard how one of his idols also became a friend. Withers died Monday at age 81 from heart complications.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81

Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 01:01

 Bill Withers, Soul Legend and 'Lean on Me' Singer, Dead at 81 Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Family Statement, via 'The New York Times' Withers was a three-time Grammy...

Soul singer Bill Withers dies at 81

Bill Withers, a soulful singer best known for the 1970s hits "Lean on Me," "Lovely Day" and "Ain’t No Sunshine," has died at age 81 from heart complications, his family said on Friday. Freddie Joyner..

'Lean On Me' Singer Bill Withers Dies At 81

Renowned R&B singer Bill Withers has died at the age of 81.

Nas Remembers Late Music Legend Bill Withers After His Death + Names His Fave Songs: “All Timeless Songs”New York rap veteran Nas is letting the world know how much Bill Withers inspired him. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to remember the life of the late...
John Legend is mourning a longtime legend who had inspired him and many others in the music world, soul singer Bill Withers. The Grammy-wining artist, known for...
