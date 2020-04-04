Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Kobe Being Posthumously Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Kobe Being Posthumously Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

Just Jared Saturday, 4 April 2020 ()
Vanessa Bryant is speaking out in response to the happy news that her late husband Kobe Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame. The official announcement was made on Saturday afternoon (April 4) and Vanessa appeared on ESPN with her 17-year-old daughter Natalia to talk about the honor. “It’s an incredible [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Inducted in Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant Inducted in Basketball Hall of Fame 00:40

 nba inducts kobe bryant into 2020 basketball hall of fame

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.