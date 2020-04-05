Elizabeth Gillies Totally Nails Impression of Angelina Jolie - Watch!

Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Elizabeth Gillies as Angelina Jolie is just absolute perfection! The 26-year-old Victorious actress shared a video of herself impersonating Angelina at the 2000 Oscars where she won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Girl, Interrupted. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Elizabeth Gillies In the video, Liz is wearing a [...] 👓 View full article

