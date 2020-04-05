Marvel film 'Black Widow' gets November release date
Sunday, 5 April 2020 () Marvel Studios on Saturday announced the new release date for 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson, which was pushed after theatres were shut across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will now open in theatres on November 6.
This was announced in the official Twitter handles of Marvel Studios and Disney....
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co will release the action epic “Mulan” in movie theaters in July and Marvel’s “Black Widow” in November, the company said on Friday as it reshuffled a schedule disrupted by the global coronavirus outbreak. Among other changes, Disney postponed the...
