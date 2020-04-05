Global  

Queen Elizabeth II Delivers Message of Hope in Rare Televised Address About Coronavirus Fight

E! Online Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Queen Elizabeth II gave a special televised address to the people of the United Kingdom on Sunday to deliver a message of hope as the nation and hundreds of others around the world battle the...
News video: Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth

Queen Elizabeth promises better days will return as she addresses UK and commonwealth 01:05

 Queen Elizabeth promised "better days would return" in a rare televised address to the British public and the wider Commonwealth amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

