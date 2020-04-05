Global  

Former Saints Football Player Tom Dempsey Dies From Coronavirus at 73

Just Jared Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Former football player Tom Dempsey has sadly died from the COVID-19 Coronavirus at age 73. The athlete played for both the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints as #19. “Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom. The New Orleans Saints family is [...]
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Former Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies At 73 After Battle With COVID-19

Former Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies At 73 After Battle With COVID-19 00:39

 Dempsey was 73 years old.

