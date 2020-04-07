Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over a 2008 warehouse fire that a New York Times Magazine report last year claimed destroyed up to 500,000 master recordings in the the record company's archive vaults. 👓 View full article

