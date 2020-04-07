Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge

Billboard.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over a 2008 warehouse fire that a New York Times Magazine report last year claimed destroyed up to 500,000 master recordings in the the record company's archive vaults.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MusicLinkUp

MusicLinkUp What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayApril07 Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismiss… https://t.co/IibwnhxT0b 7 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @billboard: Class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over 2008 backlot fire has been dismissed https://t.co/VMb5ou2A6r 4 hours ago

ShadowLinesDoc

ShadowLines Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge https://t.co/PjA9ROHUAh 8 hours ago

farther_go

GoFarther Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge https://t.co/USMjiVmSN9 9 hours ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge https://t.co/WcBOoKZdiR 13 hours ago

billboard

billboard Class action lawsuit against Universal Music Group over 2008 backlot fire has been dismissed https://t.co/VMb5ou2A6r 13 hours ago

TouchPointENT

TouchPoint ENT Universal Music Group Backlot Fire Class Action Lawsuit Dismissed by Judge https://t.co/sY0zUdtyY5 https://t.co/6QgTzWfz09 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.