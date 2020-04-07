Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > MAC Cosmetics's Second Selena Quintanilla Collection is Available For Pre-Order Now

MAC Cosmetics's Second Selena Quintanilla Collection is Available For Pre-Order Now

Just Jared Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
MAC Cosmetics just announced that their second Selena Quintanilla beauty collection, titled Selena La Reina, is officially available for pre-order! Selena‘s sister Suzette worked closely with the beauty brand for the new collection, which includes a signature red lipstick, lip pencil, lip gloss, finishing powder, an eight-color eyeshadow palette and a makeup bag. “Clearly, this [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kgoodpaster24

kelsey RT @PopCrave: MAC Cosmetics announce they will release a second collection of makeup inspired by Selena Quintanilla on April 21. https://t.… 5 hours ago

alexandrester

★Alexandrendsster★™ |Your Future Amazing| RT @ELLEmagazine: Selena Quintanilla's Second M.A.C Cosmetics Collection Is Dropping This Month https://t.co/Zkgw8yzkYz 1 day ago

ELLEmagazine

ELLE Magazine (US) Selena Quintanilla's Second M.A.C Cosmetics Collection Is Dropping This Month https://t.co/Zkgw8yzkYz 4 days ago

ElleCanada

ELLE Canada M.A.C Cosmetics' Second Collection Celebrating Selena Quintanilla Is Here https://t.co/tKthnJwiWi 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.