MAC Cosmetics's Second Selena Quintanilla Collection is Available For Pre-Order Now Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MAC Cosmetics just announced that their second Selena Quintanilla beauty collection, titled Selena La Reina, is officially available for pre-order! Selena‘s sister Suzette worked closely with the beauty brand for the new collection, which includes a signature red lipstick, lip pencil, lip gloss, finishing powder, an eight-color eyeshadow palette and a makeup bag. “Clearly, this [...] 👓 View full article

