BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press SecretaryWhite House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out, according to breaking reporting from CNN. The news comes soon after Mark Meadows left his seat in Congress to join the White House as Trump’s fourth chief of staff in early May. Breaking: Stephanie Grisham is out as WH press secretary. She is leaving the job […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job

Report: Stephanie Grisham Leaving Her White House Press Secretary Job 00:44

 Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out as White House Press Secretary.

