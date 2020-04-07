BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out, according to breaking reporting from CNN. The news comes soon after Mark Meadows left his seat in Congress to join the White House as Trump's fourth chief of staff in early May.



