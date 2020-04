President Donald Trump's campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will reportedly serve as the White House's new press secretary as Stephanie Grisham returns to First Lady Melania Trump's staff.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Debbie Unfiltered (@ 🏘) Kayleigh McEnany to Serve as New White House Press Secretary https://t.co/waruEyMgxW 19 minutes ago LG Spox = gaslighter. "Trump Campaign Spox Kayleigh McEnany to Serve as New White House Press Secretary" https://t.co/QRVxlRauaQ via @mediaite 36 minutes ago Doug Kellett JUST IN: Trump Campaign Spox Kayleigh McEnany to Serve as New White House Press Secretary https://t.co/eJ9lP65dPa via @mediaite 55 minutes ago UhOhChongo RT @Mediaite: JUST IN: Trump Campaign Spox Kayleigh McEnany to Serve as New White House Press Secretary https://t.co/qAcZ5Navte 57 minutes ago Exotic Bongmaster Kayleigh Wackonany is the new WH press secretary https://t.co/yWAyhzHJY9 1 hour ago Mediaite JUST IN: Trump Campaign Spox Kayleigh McEnany to Serve as New White House Press Secretary https://t.co/qAcZ5Navte 1 hour ago Angelo Salomon White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is out without having ever held a press briefing. This is the Trump… https://t.co/XjcFz0UZTb 1 hour ago @kat87 RT @aravosis: Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany promised on February 25th that Trump would magically stop the Coronavirus from s… 2 days ago