Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’

NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’

Mediaite Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’Following a tweet from NBC News touting China having no more new reported coronavirus cases, critics on Twitter ripped the outlet for regurgitating talking points from the Chinese Communist Party, Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China exports ventilators and masks crucial in coronavirus fight

China exports ventilators and masks crucial in coronavirus fight 02:40

 As hospitals across the world run out of protective gear against COVID-19, China ramps up medical supplies production.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dervillage

Derville RT @Mediaite: NBC Under Fire for Parroting China’s Latest Coronavirus Stats Without Scrutiny: ‘Did A Communist Write This?’ https://t.co/Xc… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.