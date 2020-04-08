Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kylie Jenner is retaining her title of the planet’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. The mag released the list of the world’s billionaires, and the 22-year-old makeup mogul is officially the youngest on the list for another year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner Kylie first made the list in March [...] 👓 View full article

