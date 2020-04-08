Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again

Just Jared Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ()
Kylie Jenner is retaining her title of the planet’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. The mag released the list of the world’s billionaires, and the 22-year-old makeup mogul is officially the youngest on the list for another year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner Kylie first made the list in March [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020

Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 00:48

 Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Last March, she overtook Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to top the publication's annual 'World's Billionaires' list. Jenner has managed to maintain her...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SheisDeeNikole

Dee Walker RT @TheSource: Kylie Jenner Named Forbes’ Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For The Second Year In A Row https://t.co/JXYBsMA2Km 13 minutes ago

TheSource

The Source Magazine Kylie Jenner Named Forbes’ Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For The Second Year In A Row https://t.co/JXYBsMA2Km 15 minutes ago

mshamala5280

M_Shamala RT @TheSource: Kylie Jenner Named Forbes’ Youngest Self-Made Billionaire For The Second Year In A Row https://t.co/JXYBsMRDBU 2 hours ago

MichaelJBarras

Michael Barras RT @ETCanada: #KylieJenner once again named #Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire https://t.co/QB2OmvIxbK 2 hours ago

ami_tvdfan

ami_ RT @YahooEnt: Kylie Jenner named Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire for second year in a row https://t.co/3ktrzVlX67 https://t.co/bHRpW… 3 hours ago

RachiBelle

Rachelle RT @PerezHilton: Kylie Jenner is named 'Youngest 'Self-Made' Billionaire' by Forbes once again, and this time, the magazine is defending th… 3 hours ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Kylie Jenner named Forbes' youngest self-made billionaire for second year in a row https://t.co/3ktrzVlX67 https://t.co/bHRpWvhrLj 4 hours ago

rcd_studio

Make it happen #1 RT @rcd_studio: Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire for the Second Year in a Row. 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.