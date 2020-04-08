Kylie Jenner Named Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Again
Wednesday, 8 April 2020 () Kylie Jenner is retaining her title of the planet’s youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. The mag released the list of the world’s billionaires, and the 22-year-old makeup mogul is officially the youngest on the list for another year. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner Kylie first made the list in March [...]
Kylie Jenner Retains 'Forbes' Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Title for 2020 Jenner made much of her fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. Last March, she overtook Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to top the publication's annual 'World's Billionaires' list. Jenner has managed to maintain her...
