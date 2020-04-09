Global  

Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Thanks To Teachers Who Are Caring For Essential Workers' Children

Just Jared Thursday, 9 April 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their support to teachers helping care for children during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a special video call to the Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, Lancashire to share their thanks to the teachers there, who are caring for the kids of essential workers. [...]
