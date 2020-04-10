T Tha Groomer #ThatsMajorNews: Philadelphia rapper Chynna Rogers aka Chynna passed at the age of 25, as reports are coming in the… https://t.co/XqZYR6iR7j 5 minutes ago

That's Major Talk Show #ThatsMajorNews: Philadelphia rapper Chynna Rogers aka Chynna passed at the age of 25, as reports are coming in the… https://t.co/XaWpYryOcE 20 minutes ago

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Rapper Chynna Rogers’ cause of death revealed | Fox News https://t.co/NQUHVFLzeI 23 minutes ago

Eugene Bedell jr. Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed https://t.co/YXWjec2rba 31 minutes ago

Daily Mirror RT @MirrorCeleb: Chynna Rogers cause of death revealed after A$AP Mob rapper passes away aged 25 https://t.co/ROKV9rLfOU https://t.co/HSaEC… 38 minutes ago

Mirror Celeb Chynna Rogers cause of death revealed after A$AP Mob rapper passes away aged 25 https://t.co/ROKV9rLfOU https://t.co/HSaEC8rxqu 38 minutes ago

Rosallyn RT @enews: Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed https://t.co/AFsiNOwhD8 44 minutes ago