Lori Loughlin's daughters' rowing photos are released by prosecutors in college admissions case

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Prosecutors for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s case in the college admissions scandal have released photos allegedly showing their daughters pretending to be rowers to secure themselves a position at the University of Southern California.
News video: Lori Loughlin's legal team suffers blow amid entrapment allegations against U.S. Attorney's office

Lori Loughlin's legal team suffers blow amid entrapment allegations against U.S. Attorney's office 00:48

 Prosecutors in Lori Loughlin's U.S. college admissions case have denied claims they acted unfairly by "entrapping" the defendants.

