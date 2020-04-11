Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kanye West & His Choir Pull Out of Joel Osteen's Easter Service for Safety Reasons

Kanye West & His Choir Pull Out of Joel Osteen's Easter Service for Safety Reasons

Just Jared Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir were scheduled to participate in Joel Osteen‘s Easter Service, but they have pulled out of the event. There are often more than 100 people in the choir and TMZ reports that the members were planning on wearing masks and staying socially distant throughout the performance. Now, the outlet [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Kanye West and Mariah Carey to appear at Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter Service

Kanye West and Mariah Carey to appear at Joel Osteen’s virtual Easter Service 00:47

 Osteen’s Houston-based Lakewood Church will host its “Hope is Alive” Easter service on Sunday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.