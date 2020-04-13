Global  

Andrea Bocelli’s 'Music for Hope’ on Easter Sunday draws over 26 million views on YouTube

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Andrea Bocelli’s concert at an empty Duomo of Milan has had over 26 million views since it streamed live on Easter Sunday, Fox News confirmed on Monday.
