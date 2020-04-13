Andrea Bocelli’s 'Music for Hope’ on Easter Sunday draws over 26 million views on YouTube Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Andrea Bocelli’s concert at an empty Duomo of Milan has had over 26 million views since it streamed live on Easter Sunday, Fox News confirmed on Monday. 👓 View full article

