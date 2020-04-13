Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > WATCH: House Dem Says Sec. of Defense is Mulling Reinstatement for Brett Crozier, Navy Capt. Who Blew Whistle About Coronavirus on Ship

WATCH: House Dem Says Sec. of Defense is Mulling Reinstatement for Brett Crozier, Navy Capt. Who Blew Whistle About Coronavirus on Ship

Mediaite Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
WATCH: House Dem Says Sec. of Defense is Mulling Reinstatement for Brett Crozier, Navy Capt. Who Blew Whistle About Coronavirus on ShipRep. John Garamendi (D-CA) claimed Defense Secretary Mark Esper is considering the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier after Crozier was relieved from duty for blowing the whistle about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Rep. Garamendi Wants Ousted Navy Captain Reinstated

Rep. Garamendi Wants Ousted Navy Captain Reinstated 01:47

 When Navy Captain Brett Crozier was ousted from his position earlier this month, crew members on the USS Theodore Roosevelt chanted his name as he exited the aircraft carrier, according to footage shared on social media sites and Rep. John Garamendi said the cheering showed the sailors wanted him to...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.