WATCH: House Dem Says Sec. of Defense is Mulling Reinstatement for Brett Crozier, Navy Capt. Who Blew Whistle About Coronavirus on Ship Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) claimed Defense Secretary Mark Esper is considering the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier after Crozier was relieved from duty for blowing the whistle about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship. Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) claimed Defense Secretary Mark Esper is considering the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier after Crozier was relieved from duty for blowing the whistle about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship. 👓 View full article

Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 3 days ago Rep. Garamendi Wants Ousted Navy Captain Reinstated 01:47 When Navy Captain Brett Crozier was ousted from his position earlier this month, crew members on the USS Theodore Roosevelt chanted his name as he exited the aircraft carrier, according to footage shared on social media sites and Rep. John Garamendi said the cheering showed the sailors wanted him to...

