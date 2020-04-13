Global  

NASCAR Suspends Racer Kyle Larson After He Said a Racial Slur During Virtual Race

Just Jared Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
NASCAR has suspended Kyle Larson after he uttered a racial slur during a virtual race over the weekend. People reports that Kyle, 27, was taking part in an iRacing match-up with 61 other racers which was broadcast live to viewers on Twitch and eNASCAR.com. During the race, Kyle is heard saying “You can’t hear me? [...]
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur

Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react to Kyle Larson's suspension for using a racial slur 05:39

 Kyle Larson has been indefinitely suspended after using a racial slur during an iRacing event. Jason Whitlock and Regan Smith react on FS1's "NASCAR Race Hub."

