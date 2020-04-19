Global  

Rolling Stones Perform 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' on One World Special - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
The Rolling Stones are taking over One World: Together at Home! The guys – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood – all Zoomed in from their own homes to perform their hit “You Can’t Ways Get What You Want.” Lady Gaga curated the concert and there were eight hours of amazing performances. [...]
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert

The Rolling Stones Join Star- Studded Line Up For Saturday's Global Coronavirus Concert 00:32

 The Rolling Stones will be joining other legendary music acts in a global television broadcast on Saturday. The worldwide concert has been planned to honor healthcare workers battling the novel coronavirus. The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, will be a combination of music and...

