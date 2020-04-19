Taylor Swift Performs 'Soon You'll Get Better' for First Time - Watch the Emotional Video

Global  

Just Jared Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has said that she would likely never perform her song “Soon You’ll Get Better,” but she debuted the song with an emotional performance on the One World: Together At Home special. The 30-year-old singer wrote the song about her mom Andrea Swift‘s battle with cancer and the song is on her latest album [...]
