CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin following her battle with the coronavirus penned an emotional essay recanting her struggles and sharing her path to recovery with followers. The reflection, published on Sunday, featured Baldwin sharing vivid details and personal antidotes about her fight with Covid-19. “Under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, […] CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin following her battle with the coronavirus penned an emotional essay recanting her struggles and sharing her path to recovery with followers. The reflection, published on Sunday, featured Baldwin sharing vivid details and personal antidotes about her fight with Covid-19. “Under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, […] 👓 View full article

