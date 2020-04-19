Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’

Mediaite Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin following her battle with the coronavirus penned an emotional essay recanting her struggles and sharing her path to recovery with followers. The reflection, published on Sunday, featured Baldwin sharing vivid details and personal antidotes about her fight with Covid-19. “Under the influence of coronavirus, as each day came to a close, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: RAW: Gov. Newsom And Former Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Discuss Council To Lead California Out Of COVID-19 Recession

RAW: Gov. Newsom And Former Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer Discuss Council To Lead California Out Of COVID-19 Recession 15:04

 California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer outline goals of council aimed at leading economic recovery after coronavirus emergency (4-17-2020)

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Solnsky

Solnsky RT @Mediaite: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From #Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’ https://t.co/Eeib7WPpxj 17 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’:… https://t.co/rpkg182mmd 42 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From #Coronavirus: ‘Dread And Isolation’ https://t.co/Eeib7WPpxj 1 hour ago

AnneCW

Anne Ward RT @geoff9cow: The great @CNN's Brooke @BrookeBCNN⁩ Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: 'Dread And Isolation' https://t.… 2 hours ago

geoff9cow

Geoff Ninecow The great @CNN's Brooke @BrookeBCNN⁩ Pens Emotional Essay on Her Recovery From Coronavirus: 'Dread And Isolation'… https://t.co/gxxxUQ3gWC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.