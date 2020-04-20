Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt note post

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Some of the biggest names in music came together for a global concert and raise fund for Covid-19 relief. 'One World: Together At Home' saw celebrities like Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Billie Eilish perform from their living rooms amidst the lockdown. The virtual event was brought together by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) with help from Lady Gaga. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the event and shared a heartfelt note about it on social media, "Im honored to have been a part of One World #TogetherAtHome last night. To watch so much talent and so many real life heroes' stories brought together from every corner of the world for one cause was unprecedented and awe inspiring. As I watched with my family, the same as so many of you in the US, India, throughout Asia, Europe, Africa, and beyond, it gave me so much hope that inspite of all the hardship maybe we'll all emerge from this kinder and more compassionate. ⁣


