Queen Elizabeth Issues a Sad Statement After Her 94th Birthday

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It’s only one day after Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, but sadly, current events have kept the moment somber. The newly 94-year-old royal matriarch issued a statement along with husband Prince Philip on Wednesday (April 22) following the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Elizabeth “Prince Philip and I have [...] 👓 View full article

