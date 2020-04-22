Global  

Queen Elizabeth Issues a Sad Statement After Her 94th Birthday

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
It’s only one day after Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday, but sadly, current events have kept the moment somber. The newly 94-year-old royal matriarch issued a statement along with husband Prince Philip on Wednesday (April 22) following the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Queen Elizabeth “Prince Philip and I have [...]
Credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Her 94th Birthday Like the Rest of Us. On a Zoom Call With Family 01:24

 Queen Elizabeth is reportedly celebrating her birthday on Zoom with the Royal Family. Buzz60’s Sean Dowling has more.

