Halle Berry recalls moment when Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Actor Halle Berry has revealed that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when they were filming "Die Another Day". Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Brosnan in the 2002 movie, which had marked his last outing as the suave British spy.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on his "Tonight" show, Berry, 53, said during a...
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life

Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life 01:13

 Pierce Brosnan saved Halle Berry’s life The actor was filming in character as James Bond opposite the beauty as Jinx when he had to perform the Heimlich manoeuvre on his co-star after her attempts to eat a fig almost ended in disaster. Halle told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: She continued:...

