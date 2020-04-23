Global  

Rob Gronkowski Discusses Returning To The NFL & His Chemistry With Tom Brady Ahead of NFL Draft

Just Jared Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Rob Gronkowski is opening up about returning to the NFL after a year off. During a call with press, the football player revealed that he’ll miss not playing for New England Patriots anymore, but is looking forward to Tampa Bay. “I’m very thankful for the 9 years I had with the New England Patriots,” Rob [...]
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa, Brady ejected from park

Rob Gronkowski attempting second act in Tampa, Brady ejected from park 00:56

 Gronkowski poised to reunite with Brady in Tampa as city's mayor reveals Brady ejected from public park.

