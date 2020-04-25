Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint

AceShowbiz Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The Poison rocker is hoping to bring back his television show 'Rock of Love With *Bret Michaels*' after he competed on the FOX singing contest as The Banana.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana 00:32

 "The Masked Singer" revealed who was under the banana suit costume on Wednesday night. When the singer began to peel back the layers of his costume, rocker Bret Michaels appeared. Guest judge Sharon Osbourne guessed correctly when she named the former Poison frontman as the banana. Osbourne...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint https://t.co/AwFpDSxC7x https://t.co/xS8RkTHd9O 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.