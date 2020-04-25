Bret Michaels Inspired to Revive Dating Show 'Rock of Love' After 'The Masked Singer' Stint Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Poison rocker is hoping to bring back his television show 'Rock of Love With *Bret Michaels*' after he competed on the FOX singing contest as The Banana. 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit - Published 2 days ago 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana 00:32 "The Masked Singer" revealed who was under the banana suit costume on Wednesday night. When the singer began to peel back the layers of his costume, rocker Bret Michaels appeared. Guest judge Sharon Osbourne guessed correctly when she named the former Poison frontman as the banana. Osbourne...

