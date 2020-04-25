Global  

NY Times Gets Destroyed For Absolutely Unbelievable Trump Disinfectant Tweet: ‘Some Experts Say…’

Mediaite Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
NY Times Gets Destroyed For Absolutely Unbelievable Trump Disinfectant Tweet: ‘Some Experts Say…’Blue-Check Twitter savaged The New York Times over a tweet and an article that carried the mind-boggling suggestion that only "some experts" believe that President Donald Trump's suggestions about the internal consumption of disinfectant are dangerous.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus 00:56

 Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus During a daily briefing, the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division gave a presentation about the virus. Bill Bryan, who leads the division, stated that his team had concluded that the virus can't survive in warmer...

