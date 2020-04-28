Global  

Dr. Fauci Reacts to Brad Pitt Playing Him on 'SNL'

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
It was Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s wish for Brad Pitt to play him on Saturday Night Live and now he’s reacting to the dream coming true! The 79-year-old physician, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks that Brad did a “great job.” “I think he did great. I mean, [...]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ 01:20

 Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ On April 25, ‘Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of...

