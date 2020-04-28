Dr. Fauci Reacts to Brad Pitt Playing Him on 'SNL'
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () It was Dr. Anthony Fauci‘s wish for Brad Pitt to play him on Saturday Night Live and now he’s reacting to the dream coming true! The 79-year-old physician, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, thinks that Brad did a “great job.” “I think he did great. I mean, [...]
Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ On April 25, ‘Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of...
