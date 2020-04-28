Biden Campaign Reportedly Weighing Importance of Black Running Mate as New Poll Shows ‘Red Flag’ with Black Voters
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is reportedly weighing the importance of a black running mate against that of a more progressive candidate, but according to one pollster, there’s a “red flag” in Biden’s support among black voters. According to a deeply-reported piece by Politico, allies and advisers to Biden’s campaign are mulling whether […]
