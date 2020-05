Ana De Armas Gets Quality Time With Ben Affleck Quarantine is giving them time to learn about each other.

Ana De Armas very 'happy' in quarantine with Ben Affleck



Ana De Armas very 'happy' in quarantine with Ben Affleck The new couple are isolating together in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic and they having been having a wonderful time getting to.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:12 Published on April 3, 2020