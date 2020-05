Friday, 1 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber are teaming up! The two superstars announced they'll be coming together for a song called "Stuck With U," due out next Friday (May 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande "stuck with u by me and @justinbieber out may 8th. head to my instagram for more info.