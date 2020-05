Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Nicolas Cage is set to take on the role of Joe Exotic aka the Tiger King! The 56-year-old actor is set to portray the Tiger King in an eight-episode series, Variety has learned. “The story centers around Joe Schreibvogel, a.k.a Joe Exotic, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park even [...] 👓 View full article