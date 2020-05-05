Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Shuts Down Critics of His Engagement to Francie Frane
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () A spokesperson for Duane Chapman confirms that the reality TV star has proposed to his girlfriend, less than two months after going public with their romance and ten months after his wife Beth passed away.
Duane "Dog" Chapman is engaged. The star of "Dog The Bounty Hunter" announced the news on his social media accounts. The engagement comes just 10 months after Chapman lost his wife Beth to cancer. According to CNN, 67-year-old Chapman will marry 51-year-old Francie Frane of Colorado. The two met...