Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Shuts Down Critics of His Engagement to Francie Frane



Recent related news from verified sources Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Reacts to His Engagement, 10 Months After His Wife's Death Bonnie Chapman is speaking out in response to the news that her father, Duane Chapman (aka Dog the Bounty Hunter) is engaged. Duane‘s wife and Bonnie‘s mom,...

Just Jared 5 hours ago



Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Sounds Off on His Engagement Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged. The TV star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, proposed to Francie Frane, his rep confirmed to E! News on Monday. "They're very...

E! Online 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this