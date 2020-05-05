Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Vanessa Bryant Found Letter Kobe Bryant Wrote for Her Before His Tragic Death

Vanessa Bryant Found Letter Kobe Bryant Wrote for Her Before His Tragic Death

Just Jared Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
It has been nearly four months since Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident, and his wife Vanessa Bryant just shared a heartbreaking new story. “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Vanessa Bryant Asks Followers To Wear Red For Daughter Gianna On What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday

Vanessa Bryant Asks Followers To Wear Red For Daughter Gianna On What Would Have Been Her 14th Birthday 00:29

 Vanessa Bryant shared a loving message to her daughter Gianna, or Gigi, Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Birthday [Video]

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Birthday

Vanessa Bryant honored her daughter Gianna on Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday. Gianna died along with her father, basketball great Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to late daughter Gianna on her 14th birthday [Video]

Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to late daughter Gianna on her 14th birthday

Vanessa Bryant has paid tribute to her late daughter Gianna on what would have been her 14th birthday, after she passed away in a helicopter crash which also killed her father Kobe Bryant.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:09Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Vanessa Bryant reveals letter Kobe wrote her before his death

She said wanted to wait for her birthday to open the letter: "It gave me something to look forward to today."
CBS News

Vanessa Bryant Uncovering Letter From Kobe Bryant May Just Be the Best Birthday Gift

The greatest gifts always come from the heart. In the middle of celebrating her birthday today, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and revealed one of the...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xndreew

Λ RT @FOXLA: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, VANESSA! Mrs. Bryant celebrates her 38th birthday today and shares she found one last letter from her late husba… 27 seconds ago

MercedezUAZ2

Mercedez RT @theScore: Vanessa Bryant found a letter Kobe wrote to her before his tragic passing. She waited until today, her birthday, to open it.… 36 seconds ago

aj_zavala

AJ RT @people: Vanessa Bryant Says She Discovered Card Late Kobe Bryant Wrote for Her: 'Wish We Were All Together' https://t.co/TArfZdC9bI 36 seconds ago

moodxgabb

karma 💫 RT @baedotdoe: Vanessa Bryant saying she found a letter from kobe and waited till her birthday to open it so she could have something to lo… 47 seconds ago

bostonvera

vera c. hazelwood RT @Essence: Yesterday, the day before her birthday, Vanessa Bryant found a love letter from Kobe: "The irony is that Kobe had a photo of m… 3 minutes ago

notoriousSC

Shanta🌻 RT @ComplexSports: Vanessa Bryant found an unopened letter from Kobe yesterday and waited until today to open it. "The irony is that Kobe… 4 minutes ago