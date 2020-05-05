Vanessa Bryant Found Letter Kobe Bryant Wrote for Her Before His Tragic Death
Tuesday, 5 May 2020 () It has been nearly four months since Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter accident, and his wife Vanessa Bryant just shared a heartbreaking new story. “Yesterday I found an envelope labeled To: The Love of my Life. From, Tu Papi ❤️I waited to open one more letter on my birthday. [...]
Vanessa Bryant honored her daughter Gianna on Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday.
Gianna died along with her father, basketball great Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash..