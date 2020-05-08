Global  

Walt Disney World's Disney Springs Complex To Re-Open This Month

Just Jared Jr Friday, 8 May 2020
More Disney theme parks are getting closer to re-opening! Earlier this week, it was revealed that Shanghai Disneyland would begin to re-open next week, and now the Disney Springs shopping center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is getting ready to also open back up. The shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World [...]
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Disney's Streaming Platform Doing Well During Lockdown

Disney's Streaming Platform Doing Well During Lockdown 00:46

 According to Business Insider, Disney+ is on the road amid the coronavirus lockdown. The streaming service now counts 33.5 million paid subscribers. That's a total of 54.5 million overall, including those using free promotions. eMarketer said Disney+ "won't be able to fully work for the company as...

