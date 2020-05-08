Walt Disney World's Disney Springs Complex To Re-Open This Month
Friday, 8 May 2020 () More Disney theme parks are getting closer to re-opening! Earlier this week, it was revealed that Shanghai Disneyland would begin to re-open next week, and now the Disney Springs shopping center in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is getting ready to also open back up. The shopping, dining, and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney World [...]
According to Business Insider, Disney+ is on the road amid the coronavirus lockdown. The streaming service now counts 33.5 million paid subscribers. That's a total of 54.5 million overall, including those using free promotions. eMarketer said Disney+ "won't be able to fully work for the company as...