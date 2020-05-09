Greta Thunberg Makes Big Donation & Launches New UNICEF Campaign To Aid Children During Pandemic

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 13 hours ago The 1975: Greta Thunberg was rejected for collaboration by 'bigger artists' 01:09 The 1975: Greta Thunberg was rejected for collaboration by 'bigger artists' The climate change activist made her musical debut on the group's new album 'Notes on a Conditional Form' on the track 'The 1975' in which she read an essay over minimal orchestral backing, and the 31-year-old frontman was...