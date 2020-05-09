Global  

Greta Thunberg Makes Big Donation & Launches New UNICEF Campaign To Aid Children During Pandemic

Just Jared Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Greta Thunberg is donating a big sum of money to coronavirus relief efforts. The 17-year-old climate activist was recently award $100,000 for her global activism from Human Act, a Danish worldwide development organization. However, Greta will be donating that money to the United Nations Children’s Fund, and Human Act will be matching the donation as [...]
