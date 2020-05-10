Little Richard Remembered By Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, And More Sunday, 10 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The rock 'n' roll pioneer has died...



Tributes to *Little Richard* has been broadcast from all corners of the music world.



The rock 'n' roll pioneer led one of music's great lives, and his work touched on countless other icons.



An inspiration to everyone from Mick Jagger to Prince, news of Little Richard's death brought a cavalcade of salutes.



Bob Dylan was touched by his passing:







I just heard the news about Little Richard and I’m so grieved. He was my shining star and guiding light back when I was only a little boy. His was the original spirit that moved me to do everything I would do.



— Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) May 9, 2020



Mick Jagger saluted a formative influence:







pic.twitter.com/uvyhO0uNtA



— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 9, 2020



Nile Rodgers wrote:







The loss of a true giant. My sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. https://t.co/nzTDmQtLm7



— Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 9, 2020



Questlove insisted that Little Richard be given his dues:







The King Of Rock And Roll. Zero Questions. Journalists Do Your Job. Not ARCHITECT not PIONEER. not HITMAKER. This man was literally THE BLUEPRINT of all the world took from. LITTLE RICHARD is THE TRUE KING. LONG LIVE… https://t.co/cy8BQG1I4C



— Hold On Be Strong (@questlove) May 9, 2020



Ringo Starr fondly recalled the moment The Beatles were introduced to Little Richard:







A night to remember little Richard. And the boys peace and love. pic.twitter.com/VsRDLTVeeJ



— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020



Brian Wilson revealed the esteem he held the rock 'n' roll star in:







I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to

Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re



— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020



Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page wrote:







RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.⁣

⁣

It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk



— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020



