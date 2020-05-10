Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine

Global  

CBS News Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon is not just an Oscar-winning actress; she is also a major Hollywood influencer. Her media company, Hello Sunshine, has been behind stories that put a female perspective front-and-center, such as the TV series "Big Little Lies" and "Little Fires Everywhere." Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine executives Sarah Harden and Lauren Neustadter about their philosophy, and how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting production.
