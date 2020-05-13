Cam’ron Finally Announces Medellin Music Video Premiere
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () New York rapper Cam’ron isn’t going to make fans wait much longer. The hip-hop veteran has promised to deliver his long-awaited “Medellin” music video premiere to the masses. Cam’s Promise On Tuesday, Killa Cam vowed to deliver the visual in less than 24 hours. Instead of going the traditional route, the Dipset leader has teamed […]
The post Cam’ron Finally Announces Medellin Music Video Premiere appeared first on .