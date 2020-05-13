Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hollywood Bowl cancels summer concerts due to virus

Japan Today Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
The Hollywood Bowl scrapped its entire summer concert season Wednesday due to the coronavirus crisis, in a "devastating" move that leaves the Los Angeles Philharmonic with an $80…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Hollywood Bowl Cancels Season

Hollywood Bowl Cancels Season 00:33

 (CNN) The famed Hollywood Bowl amphitheater in Los Angeles announced Wednesday it will not open for the 2020 season. The venue says the decision was made "in response to the latests guidance of public health officials and in an effort to protect artists, audiences, and staff from the spread of...

Recent related news from verified sources

Hollywood Bowl Cancels Summer 2020 Season Amid Pandemic

The Hollywood Bowl is canceling all summer events. The iconic Los Angeles venue officially scrapped its summer season, for the first time ever, the Los Angeles...
Just Jared

Hollywood Bowl Season Canceled for First Time in 98 Years

The Hollywood Bowl is cancelling its 2020 summer season, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Wednesday.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this